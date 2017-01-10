Linn Valley home invasion suspects sought by RCMP

The victims were not injured during the incident.
One suspect was female, approximately 5'10" tall, thin build, wearing all black with a skull mask. The other two suspects were male, dressed in all black wearing face masks. A vehicle was used by the suspects but no description was obtained.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.
