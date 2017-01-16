MD of Pincher Creek approves bridge projects

According to Reedyk's report to council, "The Province of Alberta has recently announced the guidelines for the new Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program. These bridge projects are eligible projects under the Local Road Bridge Program. The deadline for application under this program is February 3, 2017."
Councillor Quinton Stevick said he was amazed at the differences in bid prices and that there were 15 bids for the project. Reedyk said the engineering estimate was significantly more than the tendered price for option B (the approved options) of both projects.
According to Reedyk's report, "Dirt World has indicated they are looking to do the work during the fish window from August 15 to September 11, 2017. As this is during harvest, and detours are a significant length, it is recommended that Option "B" be chosen as the preferred option for both bridges."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.