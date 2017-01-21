Missing Lethbridge teen Shannon Lindemann

Lethbridge Police Service -
|Missing - Shannon Lindemann
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shannon Lindemann, 15. Lindemann was last seen on January 21, 2017, at 1:15 p.m. in the area of Westminster pool. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for her well-being. Lindemann has blond hair, hazel eyes, is 155cm (5’1”)tall, 63kg(140 lbs) and was wearing a fur toque, black hoodie, and grey leggings with a green stripe down the leg.
Anyone with information on Lindemann's whereabouts , or has observed her since January 21, is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.
