Notes from Pincher Creek's councils to end of 2016

Election year for Town and MD councils
Town apologizes for TIPP payments process errors
2017 Joint Council Funding recipients
Recreation centre parking lot expansion approved
Recreation Advisory Committee appointments
MD council approves 2017 budget
Curling Club update
Emergency Services Commission update
Free swimming in 2017
MD appointments to Humane Society Advisory Committee
MD launches improved website
Election year for Town and MD councils
Municipal Elections in Alberta are held on the third Monday of October every four years. The next scheduled Municipal Election for the Town of Pincher Creek and the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 is October 16, 2017.
Thinking of running for office? Click here for an official guide.
Town of Pincher Creek apologizes for TIPP payments process errors
In an announcement posted on the Town of Pincher Creek's website, CAO Laurie Wilgosh apologized on behalf of the Town for a December 23, 2016 error made in the Tax Installment Payment Program. "This was unfortunately human error that affected many of our residents, and we are sincerely sorry and understand that it may have caused difficulty for some people."
From the announcement:
"This TIPP program was put in place to allow residents that find it difficult to budget for a one time tax payment every year, an opportunity to pay their property taxes on a monthly basis, without any interest charges. There is a substantial time commitment by Town staff to maintain the system every month, and occasionally a mistake can be made. Participation in this program is completely voluntary and tax payers who take advantage of the program may cancel their involvement at any time, and simply pay the full amount by the annual tax deadline."
"As for the transaction that happened at the beginning of the month for those on the TIPP program, this transaction was meant to balance out each tax account to zero as required for year end. When it was found that a previous internal processing step had been omitted, the file had to be recalled and recalculated. We have modified our procedures accordingly to avoid similar incidents in the future."
"I can assure you however, that although these two errors were made, there definitely was no underlying action meant to withdraw funds earlier than scheduled, and I must stress that our financial department, and all department staff members who serve the public of Pincher Creek conduct themselves with integrity."
Joint funding recipients announced
At the November 8 meeting of council for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 the council approved the Joint Council Funding Committee recommendations for 2017 funding. The committee considers joint funding requests on behalf of the Town and MD. Based on the committee's recommendations, council agreed to increase the MD's per capita contribution to joint funding from $30.00 to $30.323, for a total $95,760 contribution.
The following organizations were approved for 2017 joint funding:
- Pincher Creek High School Rodeo Club
- Pincher Creek Community Center
- Oldman River Antique Equipment & Threshing Club
- Pincher Creek District Citizens on Patrol
- Windy Hollow Players
- Beaver Mines Community Association
- Pincher Archery Club
- Pincher Creek Handi Bus Society
- Syncline Castle Trails Association
- Royal Canadian Legion
- Pincher Planters
- Allied Arts Council of Pincher Creek
- Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village
- Pincher Creek & District Chamber of Commerce
Recreation centre parking lot expansion approved
At their November 28, 2016 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek approved up to $64,601.50 in funding for the Community Recreation Centre parking lot expansion project, to be included in the 2017 Capital Budget, with $61,525.25 of that amount to come from the Pincher Creek Foundation and if required up to 5% contingency from the Town's Capital Investment Reserve. The project is to include services and fire lane access.
At their December 6, 2016 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek decided to receive the information received from the curling club delegations as information. At their December 12 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek decided to forward the matter to a later (probably February 2017) meeting of the Committee of the Whole.
Emergency Services Commission update
At their December 12 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek approved an agreement between Alberta Health Services, the Town of Pincher Creek and the MD of Pincher Creek regarding ambulance services for Pincher Creek area.
According to Town CAO Laurie Wilgosh, "The reason it was signed by the Town and the MD was because Pincher Creek Emergency Services at that point in time was a committee with no standing. Now that the Pincher Creek Emergency Commission is in place, this transfers the contract from the MD of Pincher Creek and the Town of Pincher Creek to the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission. Wilgosh said both the Town and the MD of Pincher Creek have sent previous correspondence to Alberta Health Services requesting this change.
Free swimming in 2017
At their December 12 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek approved the suspension of pools for the entirety of 2017 in celebration of Canada's 150th Birthday. Waived fees include all Open, Family, Pre-School and Lane Swims.
Fees will remain in place for all instructor-led programs such as Aquafit, Red Cross Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Club, Masters Swim Club, School Lessons/Swims, Kayaking, Boot Camp etc.
Recreational Manager Adam Grose told council "There are a few small administrative things we will have to take care of, but that is pretty easy through our membership system." Fees are to be reviewed again prior to the 2018 swim season. In 2016 fees were waived for youth in Grades 7, 8 and 9 "and there was good response to this program".
MD appointments to Humane Society Advisory Committee
At their December 12, 2016 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek appointed Reeve Brian Hammond and Councillor Quentin Stevick, be appointed to the Humane Society Advisory Committee.
Recreation Advisory Committee appointments
At their November 28, 2016 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek approved the re-appointment of two Town representatives to the Pincher Creek and District Recreation Advisory Committee, John Verhagen and John Hancock, for a third three-year term.
MD approves 2017 budget
At their December 6, 2016 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek approved the 2017 capital budget and a 2018-2020 capital plan as presented by Director of Finance Janene Felker. The budget calls for a total expenditure of $2,883,925 in 2017 to be financed by $1,229,925 coming from Municipal capital reserves, $1,490,000 from provincial grants, and $164,000 from the 2017 operating budget.
Curling Club update
At December 2016 meetings the councils for the MD of Pincher Creek and the Town of Pincher Creek heard from Pincher Creek Curling Club delegations. Among other things, the club sought letters of support from each council for their Community Facility Enhancement Grant (CFEP) application, for a new ice plant, and for financial support to build a new facility. The Town was asked to promise up to $275,000 in matching funds for the proposed facility. The curling club was recently advised that their application for Canada 150 grant funding has been denied, and is for the moment focused on keeping their current facility operational.
Prior to the decision to waive the above mentioned fees, the projected revenue for admissions and the sale of passes at the pool for 2017 was $57,000.
The fee waiver mirrors an announcement by Parks Canada that no fees will be charged for entrance to National Parks in 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.
MD launches improved website
The MD of Pincher Creek launched an improved website at the beginning of this year, at the same web address as their previous website - https://mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
