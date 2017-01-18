Pincher Creek Curling Club upcoming events

Pincher Creek Curling Club
Have fun and stay active! We have upcoming bonspiels you can come to watch or join in for the fun!
Upcoming bonspiels and meetings:
January 20 - 22 Combo Bonspiel Mens and Womens teams
February 1 Emergency General Meeting 6:00 pm at the Pincher Creek Curling Rink. All members please attend.
February 6 - 11 Town and Country Bonspiel Novice or experienced players welcome to form or join a team.
February 17 - 19 Alberta Sturling Curling Championships Open to teams - no qualifiers.