Pincher Creek Emergency Services responds to several incidents

|Facing Hwy 3 from Cowley on January 14 (C. Davis photo)
Pincher Creek Emergency Services, including Beaver Mines Fire Hall, responded to a single vehicle rollover close to the Mill Creek Bridge west of Pincher Creek at 3:50 pm Sunday, January 15. All three people in the vehicle were transferred to hospital with undetermined injuries. Icy road conditions and blowing snow may have contributed to the incident.
Pincher Creek Emergency Services, and Cowley Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 3 near Range Rodd 1-5 between Cowley and Lundbreck Saturday, January 14 at 3:30 pm. The vehicle ended up in the north ditch, and the single occupant was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Pincher Fire responded to dumpster fire at the Municipal District dumpster located on Macleod Street at approximately 9:00 am Thursday, January 12. The fire was quickly contained.
