Weather

Monday, January 16, 2017

Pincher Creek Emergency Services responds to several incidents

Facing Hwy 3 from Cowley on January 14 (C. Davis photo)
Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek Emergency Services responded to a number of calls from January 12 to January 15.  In addition to a number of vehicular incidents, there was one dumpster fire which was quickly contained.


Pincher Creek Emergency Services, including Beaver Mines Fire Hall, responded to a single vehicle rollover close to the Mill Creek Bridge west of Pincher Creek at 3:50 pm Sunday, January 15.  All three people in the vehicle were transferred to hospital with undetermined injuries.  Icy road conditions and blowing snow may have contributed to the incident.

Pincher Creek Emergency Services, and Cowley Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 3 near Range Rodd 1-5 between Cowley and Lundbreck Saturday, January 14 at 3:30 pm.  The vehicle ended up in the north ditch, and the single occupant was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Pincher Fire responded to dumpster fire at the Municipal District dumpster located on Macleod Street  at approximately 9:00 am Thursday, January 12.  The fire was quickly contained.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll