Monday, January 9, 2017

Pincher Creek Foundation seeks financial administrator

Financial Administrator

Pincher Creek Foundation is a non-profit organization, providing housing for Seniors and Families within the Pincher Creek area, since 1960.

Job Details: Full Time Days, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm


Typical Duties:
  • Receipt & deposit of rental revenues for all Foundation locations
  • Process and payment of all operational invoices
  • Process payroll and all related tasks, Administer Staff Benefit plans
  • Prepare monthly financial statements for Crestview Lodge and Community Housing
  • Prepare and file all required reports as Legislated by both Provincial & Federal Government
  • Assist the CAO with annual Budget preparation

Education / Experience preferences:
  • Post Secondary or Diploma in Business Administration or Accounting
  • Excellent communication skills, written and verbal
  • Strong computer skills (proficient in Microsoft applications)
  • Experience with Accounting software
  • Previous experience in working within the industry

The successful candidate will be required to provide a clear Criminal Records Check, 30 days current.

Salary for this position will be based on qualifications, competency and experience

Please submit your resume to:

Millie Loeffler, Chief Administrative Officer / Lodge Manager
Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street, Pincher Creek, Alta. T0K 1W0
Fax (403) 627-3302

Closing date to submit resume February 13, 2017
Hire date March 1, 2017

