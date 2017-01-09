Pincher Creek Foundation seeks financial administrator

(ad)
Financial Administrator
Pincher Creek Foundation is a non-profit organization, providing housing for Seniors and Families within the Pincher Creek area, since 1960.
Job Details: Full Time Days, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
Typical Duties:
- Receipt & deposit of rental revenues for all Foundation locations
- Process and payment of all operational invoices
- Process payroll and all related tasks, Administer Staff Benefit plans
- Prepare monthly financial statements for Crestview Lodge and Community Housing
- Prepare and file all required reports as Legislated by both Provincial & Federal Government
- Assist the CAO with annual Budget preparation
Education / Experience preferences:
- Post Secondary or Diploma in Business Administration or Accounting
- Excellent communication skills, written and verbal
- Strong computer skills (proficient in Microsoft applications)
- Experience with Accounting software
- Previous experience in working within the industry
The successful candidate will be required to provide a clear Criminal Records Check, 30 days current.
Salary for this position will be based on qualifications, competency and experience
Please submit your resume to:
Millie Loeffler, Chief Administrative Officer / Lodge Manager
Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street, Pincher Creek, Alta. T0K 1W0
Email crestviewmanager@shaw.ca
Fax (403) 627-3302
Closing date to submit resume February 13, 2017
Hire date March 1, 2017