Pincher Creek Jersey Day and Winter Walk to return Feb. 1

Toni Lucas - At the January 9. 2017 meeting of Pincher Creek'sTown Council Wayne Elliott asked council to acknowledge February 1, 2017 as Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek. Councillor Elliott said he appreciates seeing the community spirit that has been displayed in the last couple of years during the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest/promotional event. Top prize is a chance to host a pre-season NHL game and $100,000 in arena upgrades. Elliot's motion was passed unanimously.
Some of the considerations for arena improvements in Pincher Creek include:
- New location for the Zamboni room for safety reasons
- electrical upgrades throughout the building
- Washroom upgrades
- new heaters in the stands
- new compressor for earlier, faster ice
