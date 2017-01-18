Pincher Creek Minor Hockey update to Jan. 15, 2017

|2016/17 Pincher Creek Novice Chinooks
Headlines:Novice Chinooks win two at home
Peewee Chinooks win two more
A win and a tie for Midget Huskies
Bantam Chinooks to host tournament this weekend
Novice Chinooks win two at home
|Novice Chinooks vs Redcliff
Cashe Kropinak scored 5 goals in the game against Redcliff, and a triple hat trick against Bassano. Hunter Little Bear earned a hat trick in the game against Redcliff, and scored 4 against Bassano. Tristan Grant scored a double hat trick against Bassano.
Novice Chinooks stats to date: Every member of this team made it to the stats list. Teamwork is why they keep winning. Cashe Kropinak - 51 goals, 23 assists. Tristan Grant - 38 goals, 11 assists. Hunter Little Bear scored 33 goals and earned 8 assists. Hunter McMullen - 4 goals, 17 assists. Maddox Prout - 14 goals, 6 assists. Carter McGlynn - 5 goals, 9 assists. Ava Jessen - 4 goals, 3 assists. Sasha Shenton - 7 assists. Kaydence North Peigan - 1 goal, 5 assists. Tyeon Tuff Yellowhorn - 1 goal, 5 assists. Keagan Grant - 5 assists. Kayson Crow Shoe - 4 assists. Kaydence North Peigan in goal - 6 wins, 2 ties. Maddox Prout was in net for 1 win. Tyeon Tuff Yellowhorn and Tristan Grant also served in net.
The Novice Chinooks' next scheduled regular season game is against Strathmore at the Piikani Nation Multi Purpose Arena on Saturday, January 28, to start at 6:00 pm.
Atom Chinooks lose two on road
Peewee Chinooks win two more
|Peewee Chinooks vs Claresholm
The Peewee Chinooks are on top of their CAHL tier after 10 wins and 1 loss in the regular season so far. They won two home last weekend, defeating Claresholm 7-2 on Saturday at home and away at Fort Macleod 7-1 on Sunday.
|Chinooks #6 Riley Potts scoring on Claresholm
Kieran Randall and Riley Potts scored two goals and earned 1 assist each vs Claresholm. Drew Stuckey, Rhett Fitzpatrick, and Colton Kirkman each scored a goal in that game, with Stuckey and Fitzpatrick also earning an assist each. Jaron Scotton earned two assists. Also earning assists were Joah Randall, Aidan Potts, Braxton Wells, and Carter Neufeld-Shea. Goalie Koltyn Kipling stopped 9 of 11 shots.
|Peewee Chinooks vs Claresholm
Riley Potts scored 4 goals for the Chinooks against Fort Macleod. Drew Stuckey and Corey Dyck scored a goal and earned an assist each. Rhett Fitzpatrick and Carter Neufeld-Shea each earned two assists. Kieran Randall scored a goal. Colton Kirkman earned an assist. Koltyn Kipling stopped 20 of 21 shots he faced in net. That's not a typo.
The Peewee Chinooks are on the road for the next three weekends. Their next scheduled home game is on Saturday February 11 when they will host Okotoks at the MCC, starting at 2:00 pm.
A win and a tie for Midget Huskies
The Midget Huskies lost a home game at the Coleman rink 7-3 to Lomond last Saturday and tied Foremost 2-2 at the Foremost rink on Sunday, pushing the Huskies to third in their CAHL tier behind Duchess and Lomond.
Sam Jordan scored both goals for the Huskies against Foremost, after being brought up from the Bantams as an associated player to help fill a roster ravaged by injuries. Spencer Dorge earned two assists in that game, and Nic Jordan earned an assist. Tyson Goodreau stopped 54 of 56 shots aimed his way.
The Huskies are on the road for the next two weekends, before a scheduled game at the Pincher rink Saturday February 11 starting at 5:45 pm.
Bantam Chinooks to host tournament this weekend
|Bantam Chinooks vs Claresholm
The Bantam Chinooks are struggling a bit this season, with 3 wins, 4 losses, and 2 ties so far during the regular season. They played two home games last weekend, tying Claresholm 3-3 on Friday evening and losing 7-5 to Rockyford on Saturday. Scoring for the Chinooks against Claresholm were Michael Kleinhans-Kaupp, Dillon Stevenson, and Nickalas Crook. Kleinhans-Kaupp also earned an assist. Chinooks goalie Wes Krampe stopped 26 of 29 shots.
|Bantam Chinooks vs Claresholm
Stevenson scored twice against Rockyford and earned two assists. He's also the team's top scorer so far this season with a total of 14 goals and 9 assists. Easton Fitzpatrick scored twice and earned an assist. Sam Jordan scored once and earned an assist. Jordan is the team's second to top scorer so far this season with a total of 7 goals and 7 assists. Also earning assists were Brayden Scotton, Logan Deley, and Connor Stuckey. Deley holds the team's third spot for scoring so far this season with 5 goals and 4 assists. John-Paul Mosby was in net for the Chinooks, stopping 28 of 25 shots.
The Bantam Chinooks will be hosting their home tournament at Pincher Creek's Memorial Community Centre Arena this weekend, so come out and support them. The first game of the tournament is Friday evening starting at 7:15 pm. The Chinooks play their first game after that, starting at 9:15 pm. The tournament runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and the concession will be open.
Bantam Chinooks from earlier this season vs Claresholm and Foremost:
