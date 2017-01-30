Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan. 23-29, 2017

Total calls for service - 37
Sexual assault - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 4
MV Collisions - 5
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 6
