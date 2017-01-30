Weather

Monday, January 30, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan. 23-29, 2017


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of January 23 - January 29, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 37
Sexual assault - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 4
MV Collisions - 5
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 6

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll