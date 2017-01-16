Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan.9-15, 2017

Total calls for service - 67
Assaults - 1
Domestic assault - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 - 6
Impaired Driving - 1
Drugs - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 10
MV Collisions - 18
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
False Alarms - 7
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held - 6
