Monday, January 16, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan.9-15, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the noted period. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 67
Assaults - 1
Domestic assault - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 - 6
Impaired Driving - 1
Drugs - 2
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 10
MV Collisions - 18
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
False Alarms - 7
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held - 6

