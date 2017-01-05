Power outages in Pincher Creek, Piikani, and Crowsnest Pass areas

FortisAlberta
January 4 Outage
This outage affected 1,970 customers in the areas of Pincher Creek, MD of Crownest Pass and Lundbreck starting at 11:20 a.m. on January 4. FortisAlberta’s power line technicians managed to sectionalize some line to get all but 100 customers re-energized with power by 12:30 p.m.
The remaining 100 customers were without power until about 5:30 p.m. Our power line technicians had some difficulty finding the problem. Around 1 p.m. they discovered a wire down on a cross-country section of line that was hard to patrol.
January 5 Outage
This outage affected 495 customers in the areas of Peigan, MD of Pincher Creek and Pikani First Nation, starting at 12:47 a.m. Power was re-energized to all but 94 customers by 7:30 a.m. and the 13 remaining customers had their power restored at 11 a.m. The cause was a broken piece of equipment on a power pole.
If FortisAlberta customers experience a power outage in their community, there are many ways to connect with FortisAlberta. This includes contacting our 24/7 customer contact centre at 310-WIRE (9473), onlineor through our mobile application, which is available for download on the app store for your device by searching for “FortisAlberta.”
For more information about your service and FortisAlberta, please explore our website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.