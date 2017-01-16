Public works departments thanked for holiday snow removal

Chris Davis -
At the January 10 MD council meeting councillor Reeve Brian Hammond inquired about snow removal efforts over the holiday season. Quentin Stevick and Director of Operations Leo Reedyk acknowledged the efforts of the MD's public works department, who worked right through the holidays with the exception of Christmas day to deal with the snowfall event that occurred during that time period. Town Mayor Don Anderberg said "We actually had people working Christmas day, and Boxing day. During the Christmas/New Years break we had a skeleton crew, a partial staff on, and they were out every day. Generally overall, it was pretty good." Mayor Anderberg said the Town received phone calls and there were some concerns recorded through the Town's iWorks program. "As I said in my Christmas and New Year's message, we rely on our people and we have good people who are willing to go out and do the job that has to be done, when it has to be done. Thank you very much to our staff."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.