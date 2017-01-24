RCMP link armed robberies in central Alberta

|Armed robbery suspects
On December 22, 2016 at approximately 11:40 p.m. a bar was robbed in Bentley, Alberta. Two male suspects armed with a gun and a black hunting knife demanded money and departed with the money. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark coloured newer Dodge, possibly a Durango. The suspects were described as:
Suspect #1:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 5’6” tall, heavy build
- Wearing a balaclava or dark colored ski mask, a dark grey sweatshirt with plaid pattern and green gloves
Suspect #2:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 6’ tall, slender build
- Wearing dark, possibly black clothing, wearing a “gator” balaclava (covering the bottom portion of this face). Possibly a red flame logo on one of the shoulders of his shirt
On December 28, 2016 at 2:00 p.m., two men entered the East 40th Pub in Red Deer, Alberta wielding a shotgun and a screwdriver (media release issued out of Red Deer on January 3, 2017). They placed the money into a black bag they brought with them and left in a metallic brown Toyota Sienna that was driven by a third suspect. The suspects were described as:
Suspect #1:
- Caucasian
- Between 18 – 32 years old
- Approximately 5’8” or 5’10” tall
- 150 – 170 lbs
- Wearing a balaclava, sunglasses and a ball cap, a blue hoodie, plaid fleece pants, grey work gloves and white running shoes with black soles
- Carrying a shotgun
Suspect #2:
- Caucasian
- Between 18 – 32 years old
- Approximately 5’10” – 6’ tall
- 180 – 200 lbs
- Wearing a balaclava, a grey hoodie, dark grey pants with a white stripe down the leg, dark work gloves and dark running shoes with white soles
- Carrying a screwdriver
On December 31, 2016 at 11:35 a.m., two disguised males robbed the Sundre Motor Inn, in Sundre, Alberta. One male was armed with a shotgun; the suspects placed the cash in a black bag they had brought with them. A third suspect waited in a stolen Blue/Grey Chevrolet Trail Blazer that was abandoned and recovered nearby shortly afterwards. The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1:
- Caucasian male
- 6'0" tall, average build
- Very pronounced nose
- 30-35 years old
- Wearing: Plaid blue/grey pants with dark shoes, dark blue winter jacket with red top, grey hood, blue/green face covering (possibly "monster drink" logo on front), black and leather work gloves
- Carrying shotgun
Suspect 2:
- Caucasian male
- 5'8", average build
- 28-30 years old
- Wearing: Black hoodie jacket, red gloves, blue jeans rolled up at the cuffs, white sneakers, sunglasses, white bandana face covering with black dots
On January 7, 2017 at approximately 6:15 p.m., two male suspects robbed a hotel in Ponoka, Alberta wielding what appears to be a shotgun and a large knife (media release issued out of Ponoka on January 9, 2017). The suspects fled in a waiting Kia Sorrento which had an unidentified driver. The vehicle had been stolen from Red Deer and was later located abandoned. Suspects are described as:
Suspect #1 entered first, and is described as:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 6’2” tall
- 220 – 240 lbs
- White hoodie with grey checkered pattern on the shoulders and hood
- White full face balaclava
- White gloves / black camo pants / dark or black running shoes
- Light coloured (possibly white, with spray paint) Sawed off shot gun (barrel and stock) with a black sling
Suspect #2 entered the building second, and is described as:
- Approximately 5’8” tall / average build
- Grey hoodie / half face balaclava / light blue jeans / Black bag (satchel style) on right / Tan work boots with black toe
- Knife with shiny silver blade held in right hand
On January 15, 2017 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Grande Hotel in Rimbey, Alberta was robbed by two males, one carrying a shotgun. Both men appeared to be Caucasian, were wearing black hoodies, masks and blue jeans. The employee at the Hotel was told to empty the register and hand over the money. One male was carrying a bag, and they departed with the money. No vehicle description is available.
No one was injured in any of these robberies and no shots were fired.
At this point, RCMP believe these robberies are related, and cooperative investigations and shared intelligence are ongoing between the various detachments, in keeping with “K” Division crime reduction strategies. Updates will be provided as more information comes available.
Public assistance is sought in helping to identify the suspects in these robberies. If you have information about these investigations, please call the Red Deer RCMP at403-343-5575, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
- 6'0" tall, average build
- Very pronounced nose
- 30-35 years old
- Wearing: Plaid blue/grey pants with dark shoes, dark blue winter jacket with red top, grey hood, blue/green face covering (possibly "monster drink" logo on front), black and leather work gloves
- Carrying shotgun
Suspect 2:
- Caucasian male
- 5'8", average build
- 28-30 years old
- Wearing: Black hoodie jacket, red gloves, blue jeans rolled up at the cuffs, white sneakers, sunglasses, white bandana face covering with black dots
On January 7, 2017 at approximately 6:15 p.m., two male suspects robbed a hotel in Ponoka, Alberta wielding what appears to be a shotgun and a large knife (media release issued out of Ponoka on January 9, 2017). The suspects fled in a waiting Kia Sorrento which had an unidentified driver. The vehicle had been stolen from Red Deer and was later located abandoned. Suspects are described as:
Suspect #1 entered first, and is described as:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 6’2” tall
- 220 – 240 lbs
- White hoodie with grey checkered pattern on the shoulders and hood
- White full face balaclava
- White gloves / black camo pants / dark or black running shoes
- Light coloured (possibly white, with spray paint) Sawed off shot gun (barrel and stock) with a black sling
Suspect #2 entered the building second, and is described as:
- Approximately 5’8” tall / average build
- Grey hoodie / half face balaclava / light blue jeans / Black bag (satchel style) on right / Tan work boots with black toe
- Knife with shiny silver blade held in right hand
On January 15, 2017 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Grande Hotel in Rimbey, Alberta was robbed by two males, one carrying a shotgun. Both men appeared to be Caucasian, were wearing black hoodies, masks and blue jeans. The employee at the Hotel was told to empty the register and hand over the money. One male was carrying a bag, and they departed with the money. No vehicle description is available.
No one was injured in any of these robberies and no shots were fired.
At this point, RCMP believe these robberies are related, and cooperative investigations and shared intelligence are ongoing between the various detachments, in keeping with “K” Division crime reduction strategies. Updates will be provided as more information comes available.
Public assistance is sought in helping to identify the suspects in these robberies. If you have information about these investigations, please call the Red Deer RCMP at403-343-5575, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.