Recent Pincher Voice videos to Jan.14, 2017

Below are the most recent Pincher Creek Voice videos, including videos for stories that have been published and stories that are still in progress.
Basketball
Matthew Halton's Hawks hosted a Junior A and B Girls Basketball tournament last weekend (story in progress):
The Senior Dragons hosted the Crowsnest Pandas and Panthers last week (story in progress):
Minor hockey
Minor hockey video from January 13/14 home games. Stories in progress.
Support the Bantam Chinooks by attending their home tournament next weekend at the Memorial Community Centre Arena.
Highlights from the Midget Huskies home tournament (click here for story):
Weather
Chinook winds and blowing snow were the predominant weather theme last weekend.
Politics
The Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission met last week to discuss their budget. Click here for the full story.
