Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery of pedestrian

RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:10 am on January 16 at the intersection of 59 Avenue and 68 Street*; as a 26 year old man was walking toward the bus stop on 59 Avenue, a black car driving northbound on 59 Avenue stopped and two of the three occupants pointed firearms at the victim, demanding his wallet. As the victim walked away after handing over his wallet, the two men holding guns fired several shots into the air. The victim was not injured in the robbery.
The car is described as a black four-door 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, last seen driving east on 68 Street toward Gaetz Avenue.
The driver is described as:
- Caucasian
- taller than the two passengers
- medium build
- wearing a black cloth ski mask with 2 eye holes and 1 mouth hole
The front seat passenger is described as:
- possibly Asian
- 5'4" to 5'5" tall
- 19 -21 years old
- wearing a black flat brim ball cap, a light grey and black zip-up hoody with designs on it
- wielding a long-barreled firearm, possibly .22 calibre, with a black barrel
The rear seat passenger is described as:
- Caucasian
- medium build
- wielding a double-barreled shotgun
RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this robbery, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
* corrected for accuracy.
