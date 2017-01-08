Resignation of Bishop Frederick Henry, appointment of Bishop William McGrattan

|Bishop Frederick B. Henry
Catholic Archdiocese of Calgary/Diocese of Petersborough - In accordance with canon 401 § ii of the Code of Canon Law, his Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry as Bishop of the Diocese of Calgary due to health concerns. Most Rev. Luigi Bonazzi, Apostolic Nuncio to Canada, announces that the Holy Father has named Bishop William Terrence McGrattan, currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough, as his successor.
The installation of the new Bishop will be on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. which will be at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
In the meantime, Bishop Henry has been named Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Calgary.
We thank Bishop Henry for his unstinting service, and we welcome Bishop McGrattan to our Diocese.
To read Bishop Henry’s resignation letter sent to Pope Francis, Click here.
|Bishop W. T. McGrattan
Most Reverend Bishop W. T. McGrattan was born in London, Ontario. His Excellency received his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Western Ontario, followed by a Master of Divinity from St. Peter’s Seminary in London. Bishop McGrattan was ordained to the priesthood on May 2, 1987, with the Diocese of London. Following three years of service with St. Joseph’s Parish in Chatham, Bishop McGrattan continued his studies in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where he received a Licentiate in Fundamental Moral Theology in 1992. Bishop McGrattan served on the faculty of St. Peter’s Seminary in London as an associate professor, vice-rector, and dean of theology and was appointed as rector of the Seminary in 1997. He was ordained to the episcopate as Auxiliary Bishop of Toronto in 2009.
His Excellency Bishop McGrattan is a member of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops; the CCCB Doctrine Commission from 2011 to the present; the Bishop Liaison for Catholic Health Alliance of Canada CHAC from 2011 to the present; the National Spiritual Director of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada CWL from 2013 to the present; a National Catholic Broadcasting Council Board Member from 2015 to the present; a member of the Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Ontario; a member of the ACBO Education Commission from 2010 to the present; the Liaison Bishop to Catholic Health Association of Ontario CHAO from 2010 to the present; the Chancellor of Sacred Heart College of Peterborough and a Board Member from 2014 to the present.
