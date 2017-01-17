Review of boundaries and names of electoral constituencies underway in Alberta

According to The Boundaries Commission Act "A Commission is to be appointed after every second provincial general election, between 8 and 10 years from the appointment of the last Commission." The last boundaries commission was extant in 2009/2010.
According to the commission "Albertans can also take part by providing a written submission by February 8, 2017. Submissions and the identities of the authors will be made public. The Commission will ultimately make recommendations to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta as to the areas, boundaries and names of the existing electoral constituencies of the province. The Commission will consider public input, population figures and relative population density throughout the province, common community interests, existing municipal and natural boundaries and effective representation."
Citizens who are interested in contributing to the process, click here for more information. Public hearings will be held in 15 locations throughout the province during the months of January and February 2017. A Lethbridge hearing is scheduled for January 25, 2017. Today, January 18, is the last day to register to attend that hearing.
At their January 10 meeting MD council approved a motion by councillor Fred Schoening to send the commission a letter of concern regarding the fairness of rural representation in the legislature.
