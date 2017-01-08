Shots fired during serving of arrest warrant at Stoney Nakoda First Nation

RCMP K-Division Major Crimes Unit was actively investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw who was first reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3, 2017. RCMP Special Tactical Operations (STO) as well as Police Dog Services (PDS) were engaged in search efforts as part of the missing persons investigation. On Jan 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm, PDS found the body of Lorenzo Bearsaw on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit identified 3 suspects in the homicide of Lorenzo Bearspaw. The Crown Prosecutor approved 3 Canada-Wide Arrest warrants for 1st Degree Murder for 29-year-old John Stephens, 27 year-old Ralph Stephens, and 22-year-old Deangelo Powderface, for the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw.
On Jan. 7, 2017, at approximately 4:00 pm., Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team went to a residence on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to serve the Canada-Wide Warrants. One of the suspects was arrested without incident. The second suspect engaged police and shots were fired.
ASIRT has been engaged and is investigating the shooting incident. The RCMP can confirm that Ralph Stephens was transported to hospital but did succumb to injuries sustained in the shooting.
“These events are tragic for the families, first responders and the Morley Community.,” says Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori, Officer in charge of Southern Alberta District RCMP. “ On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens. I also urge calm in the community while the investigations take place.”
John Stevens remains in police custody and is expected to have his first court appearance in the coming days. RCMP are actively looking for Deangelo Powderface, the 3rd individual charged in the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw. He is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.
