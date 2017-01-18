Silver Spray Car Wash theft suspects sought

RCMP Pincher Creek
|Suspects and suspect vehicle
- Sometime during the evening of Friday January 13, 2017 three individuals driving an older model motor home attended the Silver Spray car wash at 988 Waterton Avenue in Pincher Creek. The three suspects were observed on surveillance cameras located throughout the business parking inside the car wash then gaining access to the automated cash machine. Several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from the machine. The suspects also damaged the overhead door to the car wash when the motor home they were operating struck the door when they pulled into the wash bay. There were no employees at the car wash at the time of the theft. Suspect one is a male wearing a yellow jacket and distinctive ball cap, Suspect two is a white male wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and has facial hair. Suspect three is a female.
Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three suspects in this theft.
If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010
. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.