St. Michael's Dragons and Cardston Cougars tops at 2017 Halton Jr Girls basketball tourney

|A First Place - St. Michael's Dragons
|B First Place - Cardston Cougars
|B Second Place - Livingstone Sabres
|B Second Place - Halton Hawks
|A Third Place - F.P. Walshe Flyers
|B Third Place - St. Michael's Dragons
|A Consolation - Halton Hawks
Participating A teams included Pincher Creek's Matthew Halton's Hawks (MHHS), Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres (LHS), Claresholm's Willow Creek Composite High School Cobras (WCCHS), Pincher Creek's St. Michael's Dragons (STM). Crowsnest Pass Pandas, and Fort Macleod's F.P. Walshe Flyers (FPW).
Participating B teams included Matthew Halton's Hawks, Willow Creek's Cobras, two F.P. Walshe Flyers teams, Cardston's Cougars (CARD), and St. Michael's Dragons.
All of the above teams play in the same league except for Cardston's Cougars, who proved to be formidable opponents.
Results (game, team, division, score):
Game 1: LHS A 29, MMHS A 26
Game 2: STM B 37, FPW2 B 15
Game 3: MHHS B defeated FPW1 B by a wide margin
Noah (MHHS) was top scorer with 16 points. Noah was also named Player of the Game, as was Ester (FPW1).
Game 4: STM A defeated CNP A by a wide margin
Top scorer was Grace Zoratti (STM) with 22 points. L. Rose Prairie Chicken (STM) and Martha Lim (CNP) were named Players of the Game.
Game 5: LHS A 26, WCCHS A 19
WCCHS Player of the Game was Mya, who was also top scorer with 8 points. Payton was Player of the Game for FPW.
|A preliminaries - FPW Flyers vs CNP Pandas
Game 7: FPW A defeated CNP A by a wide margin
Sheridan was top scorer for FPW with 26 points and was also named as a Player of the Game. D. Datten scored 10 points and was named CNP's Player of the Game.
Game 8: Cardston B defeated FPW2 B by a wide margin
Cardston's Halle and Lyndee were the top scorers in this game with 8 points each. Every member of the team made it to the score sheet. Lyndee was named a Player of the Game, as was FPW2's Geena.
|B preliminaries - MHHS Hawks vs WCCHS Cobras
Game 9: MHHS B 29, WCCHS B 21
A strong second quarter went a long way toward ensuring victory for the Hawks in this well-matched game against the Cobras. Top scorers were Abi (MHHS) and Mya (WCCHS) with 10 points each. Abi was names a Player of the Game, as was Kaitlyn (WCCHS).
Game 10: STM A 55, FPW A 42
A strong showing from both teams in this contest. Sheridan (FPW) was top scorer of the game with 18 points. Top scorers for the Dragons were Maya Citrigno with 17 points and Grace Zoratti with 16 points. Zoratti was named a Player of the Game, as was Esther of the Flyers.
Game 11: Cardston defeated STM B by a wide margin
Blakely (CARD) was top scorer with 15 points and was also named a Player of the Game. Player of the Game for STM was Sofia Citrigno.
Game 12: WCCHS A 40, MHHS A 37
Having missed the first game of the tournament, this was the first real barn burner I saw, with the Cobras and Hawks both rising to the challenge. The Hawks almost came from behind to turn the tables, with Anna Bruder (MHHS) scoring a perfect half-court three-pointer right at the final buzzer to end the game in a very dramatic fashion. She was named Player of the Game for the Hawks. Let's roll that video one more time:
Aubrey Old Crow (MHHS) was top scorer of the game with 18 points. Selena was top scorer for WCCHS with 14 points. Kitty was the WCCHS Player of the Game and scored 12 points.
|B Consolation - Flyers 1 vs Flyers 2
Game 13: B Consolation - FPW2 36, FPW1 24
|A Consolation - MHHS Hawks vs CNP Pandas
Game 14: A Consolation - MHHS 31, CNP 13
This was the Panda's strongest showing in the tournament, but the Hawks were consistent throughout all four quarters to win it convincingly. Top scorer was Aubrey Old Crow (MHHS) with 9 points. Players of the Game were Hailey McLeod (MHHS) and Maron Lim (CNP).
Game 15: B for Third Place - STM 19, WCCHS 18
This one turned into quite the contest, with the Dragons ultimately edging out the Cobras by one point to earn third place. Sofia Citrigno (STM) was top scorer with 11 points. Capri was top scorer for the Cobras with 9 points and was named a Player of the Game. Dragons Player of the Game was Vivian Thomson.
|A for Third Place - FPW Flyers vs WCCHS Cobras
Game 16: A for Third Place - FPW 36, WCCHS 31
|B Girls Championship - Cardston Cougars vs MHHS Haw
Game 17: B Championship - Cardston defeats MHHS B by a wide margin
The Cardston Cougars came to town and breezed past all competitors to earn Gold. The Hawks gave it 100% all weekend and earned their second place spot. Top scorer of the game with 12 points and Cardston Player of the Game was Halle. Aman Jot was Player of the Game for the Hawks. First place for the Cougars, Second place for the Hawks.
|A Girls Championship - STM Dragons vs LHS Sabres
Game 18: A Championship - Dragons defeat Sabres by a wide margin
The A Dragons were the most mature team of the tournament, and that was obvious during this game against Livingstone's Sabres, who were otherwise quite competitive for the bulk of the tournament. Maya Citrigno (STM) was top scorer of the game with 13 points and was also named a Player of the Game. Grace Zoratti scored 11 points for the Dragons. R. Kuzyk was named Player of the Game for the Sabres. First place for the Dragons, second place for the Sabres.
Thanks to those who make it happen:
A tip of the hat to all the hardworking officials, coaches, assistants, and parents who helped make the tournament happen, all those who attend, and a special mention for Matthew Halton High School Athletic Director Randy Whitehead for organizing the event and keeping it on track all weekend.
