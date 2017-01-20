Taber man crtitically injured while walking on Hwy 3 near Coaldale

RCMP Alberta - On January 20, 2017 at 7:40 p.m. Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire/EMS were dispatched to a pedestrian vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the Sunnyside Road just east of the City of Lethbridge. The initial investigation reveals a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and struck a 47 year old man from Taber, Alberta while he was on Highway 3. The exact point of impact appears to be close to the driving lane. The man was wearing dark clothing. At time of the collision the road was dry, weather mild but dark with no artificial light in the area.
The injured man was taken by ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital for assessment and treatment. He will be flown by STARS air ambulance to a Calgary area hospital for further treatment. His condition was described as being critical with injuries to his head and chest. The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured but upset. Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services are assisting with the driver. The family of the pedestrian have been notified of this collision and the condition of their family member.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 3 were partially closed with the north lane open to allow eastbound travel. Coaldale RCMP are continuing with theinvestigation with the assistance of an RCMP traffic reconstructionist.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.