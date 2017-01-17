The last walk home

We are all on the same path to that final rest. Moment by moment our heart beats like a ticking clock. Once it stops nothing can recapture its living heartbeat. Everyday we are given an opportunity to rejoice and fulfill the will of God. I, myself have felt the clammy hand of death upon my mortal body. Yet by His grace I am reconciled to rejoicing and praising Him for extended time. We walk around on borrowed time , only God knows the hour and day He will call us home.
So how am I filling the days of my life?
I walk with my eyes wide open, wide open to every opportunity and possibility in each moment. If you could see the timer counting down what solice would your heart desire? Few of us would worry about the money we haven't earned, the wordly items we didn't buy or the frustration wrapped up in the trivial problems that plague our hearts. No, we would call out for that last chance to tell someone we loved them, we would repent before God for our inadequacies but mostly we would wish for more time.
Benjamin Franklin said "Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today."
Live, live with a purpose, appreciate every aspect of your day and give thanks to the Lord in all things. We are here by His mercy to understand the path He predestined us to have."
I do not know the day or the hour my friend will get to stand face to face with our Lord. I do know she is determined to sing praises to God, keep coming to church and to pray for the souls yet to be saved. Her faith is her comfort and her faith is what allows her to rejoice in God always. She has peace and though we will mourn our loss, joy comes in the morning.
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil to give you a future and a hope.Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me , and I will listen to you. And you will seek me and find me when you search for Me with all your heart. " - Jeremiah 29:11-13
