Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Toronto man arrested in Standoff on multiple charges

Charged - Dillon Andre McKenzie
Blood Tribe Police Service - On January 18, 2017 the Blood Tribe Police Service arrested a male at a residence in Standoff, Alberta located on the Blood Indian Reserve.  Investigation revealed the male was unlawfully in a residence that was property of Blood Tribe Housing and the accused was subsequently arrested. Upon searching the accused incidental to the arrest, he was found to be in the possession of crack cocaine, crystal meth, Canadian currency, and two cell phones. The accused was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000.

The following was seized as a result of the investigation:
  • 11.4 grams of suspected cocaine (crack cocaine) with an estimated street value of $1140.00.
  • 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) with an estimated street value of $350.00
  • Canadian Currency $2382.30
  • Two cell phones

Dillon Andre McKenzie [1994-03-05] of Toronto, Ontario was charged with the following offences:
  • Being unlawfully in a dwelling house
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by a crime under $5000.00
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine (Crack Cocaine)
  • Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)
The accused was remanded into custody to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on January 23, 2017.

Anyone with information about this matter or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

