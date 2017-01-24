Toronto man arrested in Standoff on multiple charges

|Charged - Dillon Andre McKenzie
The following was seized as a result of the investigation:
- 11.4 grams of suspected cocaine (crack cocaine) with an estimated street value of $1140.00.
- 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) with an estimated street value of $350.00
- Canadian Currency $2382.30
- Two cell phones
Dillon Andre McKenzie [1994-03-05] of Toronto, Ontario was charged with the following offences:
- Being unlawfully in a dwelling house
- Possession of proceeds obtained by a crime under $5000.00
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine (Crack Cocaine)
- Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)
The accused was remanded into custody to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on January 23, 2017.
Anyone with information about this matter or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
