Wanted Blackfalds man arrested on multiple charges

On January 23, 2017 at approximately 2:00 pm, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a complaint from a citizen of a vehicle stuck in the ditch, making attempts to get out. The citizen obtained the licence plate and it was determined the vehicle was stolen. RCMP arrived on scene and located a male attempting to flee in another vehicle. The male, Matthew MacDonald, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property. Further checks revealed MacDonald to have 26 outstanding charges on warrants.
MacDonald was held for a bail hearing and later remanded into custody. MacDonald is to appear in Red Deer Provincial court on January 31, 2017 at 9:30 am on the new charges, as well as the outstanding warrants.
Blackfalds RCMP wishes to thank the public for making them aware of these suspicious circumstances.
