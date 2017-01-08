Pastor Chris Ney - We go through the day, still looking for answers, we strive to pay the bills and maybe have a little something left over which if we are honest doesn’t happen to long. Sooner or later we are left wondering does it all even matter, the bills just keep coming and it never seems like we can get ahead. This can happen to any of us if we strive for what the world wants, and if we try to live how we see everyone else living.
We can at times find our identity in the new car, or in the nice house, a boat or a toy. We can sometimes even find temporary fulfillment in those things but ultimately it doesn’t last, and we are looking for more. We continue to live day to day by faith that it will get better even though we don’t make any changes in our lives to make it better. It can all be too much, and not seem like there is a way out.
The beautiful thing is that there is a way given to us for change, in fact Jesus came to earth to live out for us what a life could look like. It wasn’t about what we had, but about what we were missing. Jesus came to show us that without real faith in God we were missing a huge piece of our lives. We are created by God for a purpose, and without knowing Him we are missing a big part of who we should be. In order to know God we must have faith, the book of Hebrews 11:1 says “faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” A common question I have heard is why does it matter? I can’t even see God how could I have faith in something I cant see. Others act like there is no God because they don’t see God they think they can do whatever they want.
First, it doesn’t take much to look all around us to see God at work, or to see He is real. There is the mountains, snow, nature, ourselves, and how detailed He made each and everyone of us. God is in everything, and without Him nothing would survive. Second is for those who claim to know God, but their lives don’t show it. They live worse then others and in doing so shows they don’t have faith either.
Why does it matter?
It matters because if you claim to know Him and your life doesn’t add up then do you really know Him? Does you lips line up with your beliefs? This is huge as we are called to be ambassadors of Jesus here on earth, and as an example of Jesus for those who don’t know Him.
If you don’t know Him; you can where you are now. Jesus wants for us to give Him our lives, to surrender our past, present and future to the King. All we need to do is ask Him for forgiveness, and accept Him as Lord and Savior, and we will begin a relationship with Him. That is when we begin to really see why it matters, life takes on purpose greater then you could ever know, no matter where you have been, where you are now, Jesus is there waiting to walk with you.
Life matters, life lived by faith changes everything and if you are looking for somewhere to connect, and family, I would like to invite you to join us any Sunday morning at 10:30am at Vertical Church, 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. We are not perfect and don’t pretend to be but we love God, love each other, and love you.
You are loved
Remember January 15 at 10:30am is our GRAND OPENING and you are invited
Hope to seen you there
