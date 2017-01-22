You are important

Maybe you are reading this and can say I don’t know what you are talking about, life has always been perfect and I have never made a mistake. This wont be for you, but for the rest of us who have these kinds of hurts and struggles it is real, and it would be nice to know if there is a way out. There is BUT the road is not easy and it is long, and really the question comes back to are you willing to walk down that road. The road will be bumpy, rough and sometimes you will even get a little off course but there is a way.
The way in which I speak of is Jesus, John 14:6 Jesus says, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life and no one comes to the Father except through me.” Our world today says that is to narrow minded, there must be other paths. The reality is that it is not narrow at all; Jesus came and gave His life for all if we would just choose to accept Him and turn from the life we want free from anyway. The past can be forgiven and the future is bright, there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light is Jesus!
The thoughts and hurts from the past are very real, but the life dwelling in them does not have to be. Jesus paid it all for us so that we could be new creations in Him, to have a new start in Him.
There was a man named Saul many years ago who was a very religious man, who thought so much he was doing the work of God that he went around killing all those who didn’t believe what he believed. Sounds like this man had some issues and he did. On one of his journeys he had an encounter with Jesus and His life changed, all of a sudden he went from killing people to loving people and his whole world was rocked. The funny thing is that even though he had changed there were many who tried to not allow him to prove that he was different. They wanted to call him a murderer and put him in a box of the past. Sounds a bit familiar to me, sounds like what religious people do, cast judgment and hold on to the past.
In Jesus there is no condemnation or judgment, there is life and life like you have never known. There is freedom and peace, love and joy that comes with life in Jesus, and with it all there is knowledge of being forgiven that will allow you to begin to have hope for the future. The past in our mind that haunts us is not from God it is from our guilt, which is there only by satan. If we dwell there we continue to give satan power in our lives that he shouldn’t have and holds us down when God wants to pick us up and dust off the old and bring us to new life in Him. God loves you more then you could imagine.
If you are looking for family and a fresh start I would like to invite you to join us Sunday mornings @ 10:30am at Vertical Church, 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd
You Are Loved!!!
