2016 Canadian Census population and dwelling data released

Statistics Canada today released the population and dwelling data from the 2016 census.
- Canada population in 2016: 35,151,728 - an increase of 5% from 2011, for an average of 3.9 people per square kilometre. 15,412,443 private Canadian dwellings.
- Alberta population in 2016: 4,067,175 - an increase of 11.6% from 2011, for an average of 6.4 people per square kilometre. 1,654,129 private Alberta dwellings
- Beaver Mines had a population of 82 people in 2016, up by 2 people. 59 private dwellings in Beaver Mines, 26 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Crowsnest Pass had a population of 5,589 in 2016, up 0.4% from 5565 in 2011. 3,225 private dwellings in CNP, 2,567 occupied by usual residents.
- Fort Macleod had a population of 2,967 in 2016, down 4.8% from 3,117 in 2011. 1426 private dwellings in Fort Macleod, 1226 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Lundbreck had a population of 236 in 2015, down 3.3% from 244 in 2011. 141 private dwellings in Lundbreck, 113 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Municipal District of Pincher Creek had a population of 2,965 in 2016, down 6.1% from 3,158 in 2011. 1649 private dwellings in the MD, 1,119 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Piikani Nation had a population of 1,544 in 2016, up 26.9% from 1,217 in 2011. 438 dwellings in Piikani Nation.
- Town of Pincher Creek had a population of 3,642 in 2016 , down 1.2% from 3,685 in 2011. 1,589 private dwellings in the Town, 1,490 of them occupied by usual (permanent) residents.
- Twin Butte's population remained unchanged at 10, in 6 private dwellings, 5 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Village of Cowley had a population of 209 in 2016, down 11.4% from 236 in 2011. 113 private dwellings in Cowley with 100 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Village of Glenwood had a population of 316 in 2016, up 10.1% from 287 in 2011. 119 private dwellings in Glenwood, 107 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Village of Hill Spring had a population of 162 in 2016, down 12.9% from 186 in 2011. 92 private dwellings in Hill Spring, 74 of them occupied by usual residents.
- Waterton Park had a population of 105 people in 2016, up 19.3% from 88 in 2011. 168 private dwelling in Waterton Park, 39 of them occupied by usual residents.
Click here for the full census package.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.