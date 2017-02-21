Airdrie Rural RCMP investigates road rage incident

|Road rage suspect
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. The vehicle was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.
There were at least two occupants in the suspect vehicle, however the male suspect driver was described as:
· Darker complexion
· In his 40's
· little Black moustache
· Indented cheeks
· Mole on his left cheek
· Wearing Black ball cap
RCMP are asking anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
