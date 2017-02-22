Weather

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Canada-wide warrant issued for Robert Alan Edward Clarke

Wanted: Robert Alan Edward Clarke

RCMP Alberta and RCMP B.C. - RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Robert Alan Edward Clarke as he works in the Grande Prairie area and travels between BC, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.  Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call your local police to deal with him as he could be dangerous.  Charges include attempted murder, weapons offences, assault, and kidnapping.

Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34 years old, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Clarke and immediately call 911.


Clarke is described as:
  • Caucasian man
  • 5’10 (178 CM)
  • 166 pounds (75 KG)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo of an eagle on upper right arm

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Alan Edward Clarke is asked to contact the North District RCMP at 250 561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

The investigators, Cst. Coralie WILKSON (250 552-0346) or Cpl. John Tent (250 329-5006) can be contacted directly.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll