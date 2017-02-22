Canada-wide warrant issued for Robert Alan Edward Clarke

|Wanted: Robert Alan Edward Clarke
Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34 years old, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Clarke and immediately call 911.
Clarke is described as:
- Caucasian man
- 5’10 (178 CM)
- 166 pounds (75 KG)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Tattoo of an eagle on upper right arm
Anyone with information on the location of Robert Alan Edward Clarke is asked to contact the North District RCMP at 250 561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.
The investigators, Cst. Coralie WILKSON (250 552-0346) or Cpl. John Tent (250 329-5006) can be contacted directly.
