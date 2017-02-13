Coaldale rural residential B&E suspects arrested

RCMP Alberta - On February 11, 2017 at approximately 11:50 am the Coaldale RCMP responded to a break and enter complaint in progress at a rural property south of Coaldale. The two suspects left the scene with the property owners giving chase. After a minor collision on Highway 845 Coaldale RCMP members arrested the two suspects that fled on foot.
A male and female in a stolen vehicle stopped at a rural residence south of Coaldale. The male entered the home and stole a number if items including jewellery, a laptop, Ipad and keys to a vehicle. A property owner was home at the time and interrupted this break enter and theft. The suspects stole a second vehicle from that rural property and drove north towards Coaldale. With the property representative following the Coaldale RCMP responded to the area. At the intersection of Highway 845 and Township Road 84 there was a minor collision with the stolen vehicle and the property owner. The two suspects then fled on foot heading west through a farmers field. A member of the Coaldale RCMP arrived just after the collision and gave chase on foot. The Coaldale RCMP member was able to apprehend both suspects without incident.
The subsequent investigation confirmed the two suspects were operating a stolen vehicle from Fort MacLeod when they attended the rural property. There were no injuries resulting from the collision at Highway 845 and Township Road 84.
The male suspect, a 34-year old from Fort MacLeod, Alberta was remanded and will appear today in Lethbridge Provincial Court on charges including break enter and theft, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5000.00. The female suspect, a 23-year old female from Standoff, Alberta was charged with petty trespassing and a traffic act offence relating to leaving the scene of a collision.
The Coaldale RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in reporting these type of incidents and would caution becoming directly involved in the apprehension of those that commit criminal acts.
If anyone has any information on this crime or any other please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at 403-329-5080 / Coaldale Municipal RCMP 403-345-5552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet atwww.tipsubmit.com.. Crimestoppers will pay cash rewards up to $2000.00 for information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs. Crimestoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.
