Thursday, February 2, 2017
Cochrane RCMP arrest 2 men on multiple charges, recover stolen Pincher Creek vehicle
In addition to the charges in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley, Mclean now faces charges from Cochrane RCMP for failing to comply with probation, possession of break in instruments, identity theft, obstructing a peace officer and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
Mclean has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 in Calgary.
Danielle Mckenna has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, identity theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of break in instruments and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
Mckenna has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on February 3 in Calgary.
“This is a great example of why we want the public to report suspicious activity,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters. “One person thinking something did not look right and calling the police, led to us making this arrest and clearing up investigations all over Southern Alberta.”
