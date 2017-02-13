Two dead after passenger plane crash near Cochrane

Compiled from RCMP Alberta reports - RCMP, military and civilian aircraft responded to a report of a plane crash in the Waiparous area earlier this evening. At 5:55 pm, Cochrane RCMP received a report of an aircraft that had been seen crashing east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area. The crash was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities. RCMP responded to the remote area and attempting to locate the crash with the assistance of military and civilian aircraft.
Later in the evening the crashed aircraft was located northwest of Cochrane on Jighway 40. The aircraft involved was a small passenger plane with two individuals on board. Tragically, there were no survivors of the crash.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is the agency responsible for investigation of aircraft crashes. Their investigators will attend the scene in the daylight to begin the examination.
No further information is available and an update is not expected until afternoon of February 14.
The RCMP is thankful to the civilians and other agencies who assisted in the search efforts and wishes to express condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this crash.
