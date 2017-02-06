Community Futures Alberta Southwest employment opportunity

Job Opening
Community Futures Alberta Southwest is seeking a part time temporary employee
to assist us in our Pincher Creek office. This position will require 20 hours per week for 6 – 8 weeks.
You will preferably have 2+ yrs education in Business. Your responsibilities will include keeping our websites up to date and developing a social media strategy. You will have the opportunity to be involved in various projects and will help us to promote our organization.
Please send your resume by February 15, 2017 to:
General Manager
Community Futures Alberta Southwest
Box 1568, Pincher Creek, AB
T0K 1W0
info@cfabsw.com
