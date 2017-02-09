Crowsnest Pass travel advisory issued

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass
Municipality Roads Advisory - Travel not recommended
Local road conditions in the Crowsnest Pass are extremely icy and we ask that all non-essential travel be suspended immediately.
Due to a vehicle collision and extremely icy conditions, access in and out of the Evergreen Subdivision on Adanac Road is closed. It will remain closed until further notice.
We ask that all motorists stay clear of the area until further notice.
Pass Powderkeg - Due to unsafe driving conditions, Pass Powderkeg and the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass would like to encourage everyone to stay home this evening, and for this reason we will be closed tonight.
