Thursday, February 9, 2017
Dangerous Hwy 22 driving conditions between Chain Lakes and Hwy 3
RCMP Alberta - The Nanton RCMP wishes to make the motoring public aware of extreme winter driving conditions on Highway 22 between Chain Lakes and Crowsnest Pass / Highway 3. Driving on this road is not recommended at this time. The Highway appears to be frozen over making it extremely icy causing vehicles to leave the highway. Volker Stevin Highway Maintenance trucks are currently enroute to the area to sand but this may take some time.
