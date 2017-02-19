Dealing with a problem

Hmm I hope not, but sadly I have experienced this in the past and have had to work really hard to make sure this isn’t the case going forward. The reality though is that we all have either done this or had it done to us and we know the long-term affects it has on those around us and those to whom are involved. It is tough, it get complicated and really before long we don’t even remember why we are mad we just know we are. Man how silly does that sound; being mad just for being mad.
I am so glad that never happens in church (insert cough), sadly this happens all to often-in church but it shouldn’t. Jesus lays out really clear for us what we are to do when someone offends us or does something wrong. The first step is to go to them in person, sit down and have a real life conversation with the person and work it out. Explain what happened and try to make it right. Matt 18:15 “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother”.
This is out of my comfort zone just as it is for most people; the idea of potential conflict can cause a variety of issues. Even health problems as we process the challenges of the “what ifs” and worry about losing our friend. The reality is that we are not being a good friend if we don’t speak up and talk to them, if we talk about them instead of talking to them. It might be easier but not the right way. For those who know Jesus as Lord and Savior it is vital that we begin to live like this, to walk in love and forgiveness. So that in all we do Jesus is lifted up above everything else.
If this is an area of struggle for you then it is time to ask for forgiveness from God and from the people that have been hurt, and maybe its time to sit down and work things out. If you are reading this and struggle with the idea of a relationship with Jesus and what that looks like then read just a little more. Jesus was born and lived an perfect life, healed the sick, and all kinds of crazy things, in that He was arrested and beaten with one goal in mind, to pay for you and for me. Jesus after He was beaten carried His own cross up the hill and stretched out His arms and feet to be nailed on it. He did this for you and for me, because He loved us. He died on that cross and paid the penalty for each and every one of us for all the wrongs we have and will ever do. He did this because He loves you, three days later He rose from the grave defeating death, hell and the grave so that we who would believe in Him would never suffer for our wrongs. He asks only that we ask for forgiveness and turn to Him as Lord and Savior. By doing this the blood that Jesus shed pays for everything, past present, and future. We are then free in Him and adopted as children of God. WOW pretty amazing.
Life is amazing and if you are looking for people to connect with who are just trying to live life in a real authentic way then we would like to invite you to join us Sunday mornings at 10:30AM
