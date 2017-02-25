École de la Rose Sauvage students put on half time show at MHHS Sr Basketball Tournament
Students from Calgary's École de la Rose Sauvage put on a half-time show during the Boys Sabres vs Couguars game on Friday evening at the 2017 Halton High School Senior High Boys and Girls Basketball tournament. The tournament is one of the highlights of the basketball season and is ongoing all day Saturday at Matthew Halton and St. Michael's schools.
