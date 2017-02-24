Employment opportunity: Community Outreach Coordinator

(ad)
One year half-time position available (17.50 hours/week), renewable subject to funding
Community Outreach Coordinator
Under the direction of the Library Manager, the Outreach Coordinator is responsible for: the provision of community-centered library service; developing relationships & partnerships with the community in order to understand community needs; assist with developing the Plan of Service; prepare grant proposals; and direct service to patrons. This position offers a flexible work schedule but includes evening & weekend work on a regular basis.
Required Qualifications:
- 18 years of age or older with a minimum of two years post-secondary education and prior experience in community outreach. Library experience is an asset
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with community organizations, newcomer populations and all age groups
- Demonstrated ability to work independently & effectively outside of a traditional library setting
- Personal commitment to upholding the Canadian Library Association’s position statements on Intellectual Freedom & Diversity & Inclusion
- The posting will be open until a suitable candidate is found. Email resume to: manager@pinchercreeklibrary.ca
- References will be required
