Extreme Cold Warning issued by Environment Canada

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley Burmis, Maycroft, Pincher Creek, and Twin Butte
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
- Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off
- Cardston County near Cardston, Carway, Del Bonita, Kimball, Hill Spring, Glenwood, Magrath, Woolford Prov. Park, Mountain View, and Beazer
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod, Granum, and Peigan Timber Limit
- City of Lethbridge
- Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff
- Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale, Coalhurst, Nobleford, Barons, Picture Butte and Turin
- Co. of Warner near Milk River, Coutts, Raymond, Stirling, New Dayton, Warner, Wrentham, Writing-On-Stone Prov. Park
- M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake, Hwys 877 and 513, Taber, Barnwell, Vauxhall, Hays
- Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry and further reduce your risk.
- Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.
- Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.
- If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you're wet.
Protect yourself.
- On sunny days wear sun glasses, lip balm and sunscreen to protect your skin from UV and keep it moisturized to help prevent windburn.
- Wear a face mask and goggles if you are participating in winter activities such as skiing, snowmobiling and skating to protect your face from frostbite and windburn.
- Keep moving (especially your hands and feet) to keep your blood flowing and maintain your body heat.
- Drink enough fluids, but avoid very cold drinks and consume warm meals regularly.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ABStorm.
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
Extreme cold temperatures are expected once again for much of Alberta as a cold arctic airmass lingers over the area.
While anyone who isn't dressed warmly is at risk in cold weather conditions, some are at greater risk than others for frost bite and hypothermia:
- homeless people
- outdoor workers
- people living in homes that are poorly insulated (with no heat or no power)
- people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, peripheral neuropathy and diseases affecting the blood vessels, people taking certain medications including beta-blockers
- winter sport enthusiasts
- people who consume excess alcohol
- infants and
- seniors.
Wear appropriate clothing.
Wear appropriate clothing.
