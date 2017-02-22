Four arrested in Lethbridge drug bust

ALERT alleges that the Nissan Rogue, being driven by James Shaw, was being used to courier drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge. The vehicle was stopped just west of the city on Highway 3. The Nissan Rogue will be referred to civil forfeiture.
Following the traffic stop, a home in the 1600-block of St. George Road North was searched and additional drugs were seized.
The totality of the drugs seized from the vehicle and home are worth an estimated $55,000, and include:
- 261 grams of methamphetamine;
- 57 grams of cocaine;
- 1.6 kilograms of marijuana;
- 76 grams of cannabis resin;
- 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
- 9 grams of heroin;
- $2,555 cash proceeds of crime.
- James Shaw, a 38-year-old man from Lethbridge;
- Jadeyn Van Robaeys, a 20-year-old woman from Shaughnessy;
- Sharon Voyko, a 25-year-old woman from Lethbridge;
- Katlyn Miller, a 22-year-old woman from Penticton, B.C.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.