Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Four arrested in Lethbridge drug bust

ALERT - Four people were arrested in a Lethbridge drug bust with ALERT seizing an estimated $55,000 worth of drugs and a vehicle.  ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team concluded a short-term investigation on February 20, 2017 with the assistance of Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP. A Nissan Rogue loaded with drugs was intercepted en route to Lethbridge, and a local home was searched.

ALERT alleges that the Nissan Rogue, being driven by James Shaw, was being used to courier drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge. The vehicle was stopped just west of the city on Highway 3. The Nissan Rogue will be referred to civil forfeiture.

Following the traffic stop, a home in the 1600-block of St. George Road North was searched and additional drugs were seized.

The totality of the drugs seized from the vehicle and home are worth an estimated $55,000, and include:
  • 261 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 57 grams of cocaine;
  • 1.6 kilograms of marijuana;
  • 76 grams of cannabis resin;
  • 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
  • 9 grams of heroin;
  • $2,555 cash proceeds of crime.
Four people were arrested and face a total of 15 drug-related charges:
  • James Shaw, a 38-year-old man from Lethbridge;
  • Jadeyn Van Robaeys, a 20-year-old woman from Shaughnessy;
  • Sharon Voyko, a 25-year-old woman from Lethbridge;
  • Katlyn Miller, a 22-year-old woman from Penticton, B.C.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.

