Sunday, February 19, 2017

Having a bad day?


Everybody has a bad day sometimes.

Pincher Creek Resources
The Pincher Creek Addiction and Mental Health Clinic 403-627-1121
Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre - 403-627-5569
Pincher Creek Associate Clinic - 403-627-3321
Napi Friendship Centre - 403-627-4224
Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit - 403-627-6040

24 hour help lines and Alberta Health resources
Mental Health 24 hr Hotline 1-866-332-2322 https://www.mymentalhealth.ca/
Distress Line 24 hr Hotline 1-888-787-2880 
Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (24/7)


Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit – Ranchlands VSU
403-627-6040

Brocket – Peigan Nation Victim Services

403 965 2001

Cardston Victim Service Unit

403 653 4932

Crowsnest Victims Service Unit
403 562 7098

Fort Macleod Victim Service Unit
403 553 4407

Lethbridge Police/Victim Witness Services
403 330 5023
www.lethbridgepolice.ca

Standoff – Blood Tribe Police Victim 
403 737 3800

Comprehensive list of Alberta victim service units

