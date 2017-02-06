hwy 3

hwy 3

Weather

Monday, February 6, 2017

Highway 3 closed from Coleman to BC border

Highway 3 at Cowley this morning 
(Alberta Transportation Highway camera)

  • Highway 3 closed both directions from Coleman to BC Border
  • A Warming Centre has been set up at the Elks Hall in Blairmore
  • Highway 3 east of Highway 22 down to one alternating lane of traffic  incident now cleared
  • Large commercial truck parking and assistance staged near Frank
  • Highway 507 to Beaver Mines (on the way to Beaver Mines, for skiers) reported to be in poor conditions, citizen asks that people please stop passing in dangerous conditions
  • All accomodations are full in Crowsnest Pass, Municipality advises against travel






Alberta Emergency Alert - Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass, from Coleman to the BC Border remains closed due to heavy snowfall, blowing snow and poor visibility. Current conditions are extremely poor and no improvement is anticipated at this time. Travel is not advised.

Large commercial truck parking is being staged at the roadside pullout in Frank on the north side of Highway 3. Emergency personnel are onsite and will direct highway traffic. 

A Warming Centre has been set up at the Elks Hall in Blairmore (2025 129 Street) for stranded persons.



No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll