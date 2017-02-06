Highway 3 closed from Coleman to BC border

Highway 3 at Cowley this morning
(Alberta Transportation Highway camera)
- Highway 3 closed both directions from Coleman to BC Border
- A Warming Centre has been set up at the Elks Hall in Blairmore
- Highway 3 east of Highway 22
down to one alternating lane of trafficincident now cleared
- Large commercial truck parking and assistance staged near Frank
- Highway 507 to Beaver Mines (on the way to Beaver Mines, for skiers) reported to be in poor conditions, citizen asks that people please stop passing in dangerous conditions
- All accomodations are full in Crowsnest Pass, Municipality advises against travel
Hwy3 in the Crowsnest Pass closed both directions - Coleman to BC border due to weather conditions. No ETO at this time. (7:49am) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 6, 2017
Winter Storm Alert Updated Feb06 755AM Take necessary precautions. Crowsnest Pass https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg #ABstorm— AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) February 6, 2017
Alberta Emergency Alert - Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass, from Coleman to the BC Border remains closed due to heavy snowfall, blowing snow and poor visibility. Current conditions are extremely poor and no improvement is anticipated at this time. Travel is not advised.
Large commercial truck parking is being staged at the roadside pullout in Frank on the north side of Highway 3. Emergency personnel are onsite and will direct highway traffic.
A Warming Centre has been set up at the Elks Hall in Blairmore (2025 129 Street) for stranded persons.
Crossroads Bellevue @Q13FOX #q13fox pic.twitter.com/fT4rxcqBjG— Magno John (@Rembrandtcaddy) February 6, 2017
WB Hwy3 east of Hwy22, near Lundbreck - MVC - Traffic down to one lane alt. traffic. Expect delays. via @RealCountryFM (8:39am) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 6, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.