Highway 3 reopened from Coleman to Sparwood

Update: Hwy3 from Coleman to the Alberta/BC border has been reopened. (9:24am) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 10, 2017
#BCHwy3 is now Open from #SparwoodBC to the BC/AB border. Expect delays due to congestion.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 10, 2017
|Hwy 3 east of Alberta/BC border this morning (511 Alberta image)
|Hwy 3 at Cowley this morning (511 Alberta image)
