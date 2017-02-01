Hockey shorts to Feb. 1, 2017

^ Town Councillor Wayne Elliott in Ken Dryden's shadow at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Today, February 1, is Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek
Cowboys win Napi Rec Tournament
2017 Cowboys (players only): Back row - Logan Little Mustache, Mike Price, Steve Yellow Horn, Rejean North Peigan, Shane Yellow Horn, Waylon Waterchief, Tyrus North Peigan, Jay Potts. Front row - Dallas Youngpine, Zac Big Swan, Beamer Tail Feathers, Brad Healy, Jon North Peigan
Morgan Little Moustache - Piikani had a busy weekend with a Powwow and the Napi Mens Open Rec Hockey Tournament. which was held at the Piikani Nation Multipurpose Arena. Piikani's Cowboys were undefeated and they came out on top, earning the title of 2017 Napi Men's Open Rec Champs. They played hard and had fun playing with their fellow Cowboy Teammates. The tournament MVP was Mike Price. Peigan Cowboys Allstars were Waylon Waterchief and Shane Yellow Horn.
Oldtimers tourney
The 2017 Pincher Creek Oldtimers tournament was held last weekend at the MCC Arena. 12 teams from all over southern Alberta and BC participated in the three-day event. Results were not available at press time
On the road
The Atom Chinooks has a tough road trip last weekend, losing to Indus by a wide margin and also blanked by Lethbridge. They're on the road again this weekend. In addition to lending players to the Bantam Chinooks, the Peewee Chinooks were defeated 5-2 by Claresholm and defeated Okotoks 6-3. They're still on top of their tier with 12 wins, 2 losses, and a tie so far this regular season, just ahead of Fort Macleod. The Midget Huskies are in second place in their tier, behind Duchess and virtually tied with Medicine Hat. They're guaranteed a playoff spot. Due to injuries etc. they have been playing with three associated Bantam players for some games, and only 8 players (including goalie) for others. Their last four games have been on the road. They tied Bow Island/Foremost 2-2, lost 8-3 to Medicine Hat, defeated tier-topper Duchess 3-2, and lost 4-3 to Airdrie. They will be back at the MCC on Friday February 10 to host Bassano, starting at 7:30 pm. The will also host Bow Island/Foremost for their last scheduled regular season home game the next day, Saturday February 11, starting at 7:45 pm.
Last month Pincher Creek's Town Council received an operations update that included information about the Memorial Community Centre Arena. According to the report, arena usage has been steady since the October opening. Weekends have been fairly busy with games and two minor hockey tournament held in the reported quarter. "Revenue exceeded the 2016 budget by $13,500."
"Cold weather caused a freeze-up of the ice plant condenser in early December and Startec had to be called to assist," with no problems reported since.
A security camera has been installed in the arena concession.
Scheduled repairs for 2017 include heaters to be replaced in the arena lobby, a burner in a radiant heater over the west seating to be replaced, motor units to be replaced in building venting fans.
"Over the Christmas holidays, there were 2l private rentals of the arena! This is way more than any other year and it is nice to see families etc. getting together for an hour of fun. The Boxing Day rental schedule was filled and a full shift was put in that day."
