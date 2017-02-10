If driving to BC be careful and plan ahead

Last weekend’s emergency closure of Highway 3 in Alberta and British Columbia, co-ordinated between transportation ministries in both jurisdictions, was required due to a major storm. Highway 3 is currently open but blowing snow, wind, low visibility, avalanches and black ice continue to be hazards for motorists in the mountain passes.
Highway 93 in Jasper National Park is currently closed between Athabasca Falls and the Saskatchewan River Crossing due to avalanche conditions.
Alberta Transportation and its highway maintenance contractors work continuously to clear roads and address hazards, in co-ordination with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure as required.
Travellers are advised to check the weather in Alberta and B.C. prior to departure, look at up-to-date road conditions on 511Alberta and Drive BC, make sure they have warm clothes and supplies in their vehicles and be prepared to find accommodations should weather conditions deteriorate.
Winter conditions in Alberta are constantly changing and may vary from town to town and county to county. Travellers across Alberta are reminded to prepare for winter driving conditions and modify driving habits accordingly.
Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least ten metres to prevent collisions.
All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months/
