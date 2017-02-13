MD of Pincher Creek seasonal labourer employment opportunities

(ad)
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Seasonal – Labourer
Employment Opportunities
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek (MD) is now accepting applications for four seasonal labourer positions with the Public Works Department. These positions require working outdoors with high levels of physical activity. Duties will include general labour and may include operation of equipment.
May 8 – October 27, 2017 – 2 positions
Minimum requirement Class 3 Driver’s License with air endorsement, preference may be given to those that hold a Class 1 Drivers License.
May 8 – September 1, 2017 – 2 positions
Minimum requirement Class 5 Driver’s License.
These positions are part of the CUPE Bargaining Unit and are responsible to the Public Works Superintendent or designate. Successful candidates will be required to provide a current Driver’s Abstract.
Current Seasonal Labourer Rate of Pay: $25.59/hr
The closing date for this competition is Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm (Noon).
Those interested in applying are invited to forward their clearly marked resume
“Confidential – Seasonal Labourer”
to:
M.D. of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
