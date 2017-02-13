MD of Pincher Creek seeks accounting clerk

(ad)
Accounting Clerk II
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for a full-time Accounting Clerk II, this position reports to the Director of Finance.
The primary responsibilities for this position is to complete all administrative duties associated with tax collection, accounts receivable, and provide back-up for reception as required.
The closing date for this competition is March 3, 2017.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential / Accounting Clerk II”:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
