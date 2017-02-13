Midget Huskies end regular season with a tie and a win, honour retiring players

|Retiring Midget Huskies: Nic Jordan, Jesson Luco, Tyson Goodreau, Brandt Sabo, Chase Snider
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Midget Huskies finished a remarkable regular season with two home games at the MCC arena last weekend. They tied Bassano 4-4 on Friday evening, They defeated long-time rivals Bow Island/Foremost 4-2 on Saturday, a after an intense game that included a raucous third period. After the game the Huskies held a ceremony to honour their five retiring players. Nicholas Jordan, Chase Snider, Jesson Luco, Brandt Sabo, and Tyson Goodreau are set to graduate this year and move on into adult life. Each received a jersey and an ovation, thanking them for their years of contributions to Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass minor hockey. Long-time Coach Kent Goodreau was also thanked. His boys have now grown up and it seems likely he will retire from the Pincher Creek bench.
Coaches Kent and Blair Goodreau and Darren Dorge, Nicholas Jordan
|Coaches and Brandt Sabo
|Coaches and Jesson Luco
|Coaches and Tyson Goodreau
|Coaches Blair Goodreau and Darren Dorge, Coach Kent Goodreau. Ref Jeff Kaupp
The Midget Huskies are guaranteed a spot at the Midget D Provincials March 23-26 this year, which will be held in Elk Point (northeast of Edmonton). Before that they will compete in the Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL) Tier 3 South Red Finals. They'll likely face Medicine Hat for round one two weekends from now here at home. If they defeat Medicine Hat they will face the winner of a Duchess vs Brooks semi-final for the banner. Duchess has only been defeated twice during the regular season, both times by the Huskies, and currently sits at the top of the tier with the Huskies in second place. The Huskies finished the regular season with 8 wins, 4 losses, and 3 ties.
Retiring Husky Nic Jordan was fifth in the tier for points, with 30 of them total in the regular season, and was fourth for assists, with 18 of them.
Team stats: tops for points during the regular season were Nic Jordan (30), Hunter Gudmundson (18), Spencer Dorge (17), Jesson Luco (15), and Chase Snider (12).
Pincher Creek Huskies vs Bassano Outlaws:
This game was a freewheeling high intensity showdown between two well matched Tier 3 teams. With their formerly injured players back on the bench, the Huskies seemed eager for action. Bassano fit the bill, having earned top spot in the CAHL South Blue during the regular season. The Huskies played every team in their tier (South Red) twice during the regular season, and South Blue teams once, so it was the only time these two teams faced each other. The first period ended 1-1, beginning with a powerplay goal by Pincher Creek's Nic Jordan, assisted by Spencer Dorge, at the 6:49 mark. That was answered by Bassano's Hale Armstrong at 4:31 remaining, assisted by Bryan Findlay. The second period also ended in a tie, 2-2, after a goal by Bassano's Lucas Treiber assisted by Nathan Chapman, and another by Nic Jordan, this time assisted by Colby Snider. The Huskies pulled ahead in the third, with an unassisted goal by Hunter Gudmundson and another by Brandt Sabo, assisted by Luco and Jordan. However, Bassano bounced back in the declining minutes of the game to score twice. The first was a powerplay goal by Kirk Fraser, assisted by Keegan Gustafson and Treiber. The last goal of the game, to tie it 4-4 in dramatic fashion with only 14 seconds remaining, came from Bryan Findlay, with an assist from Fraser. It was a low penalty game until the final period. Bassano got to go home and tell Duchess, their neighbours, that they had better luck against the Huskies than Duchess did.
Pincher Creek Huskies vs Bow Island/Foremost Flyers:
|Flyers
This was a poetic way for the regular season to end. These two teams have been intense rivals since long before I started covering hockey in Pincher Creek, and for the retiring members of each team it would be the last time they faced off against each other. The Huskies got off to a flying start, scoring off of the first two faceoffs. Nic Jordan scored 16 seconds into the game with an assist by Chase Snider. Then Snider scored at the 17:03 mark, assisted by Jesson Luco and Brayden Smith. I almost put my notebook away at that point, but the Flyers found their feet, and then found the net at 8:51 with a powerplay goal by Lukas Gessner, assisted by Carter Vachon. 2-1. Two penalties for the Huskies in the first period, none for the Flyers. Spencer Dorge scored for the Huskies at the 10:08 mark of the second period, assisted by Smith, to put them ahead 3-1. Tristan Virostek scored for the Flyers with 2:40 remaining in the period, assisted by Cale Simanton. 3-2. Five penalties including a game misconduct for the Flyers in the second period. Three penalties for the Huskies. Husky Jesson Luco was the sole scorer in the raucous third period, assisted by Brandt Sabo and Nic Jordan. What looked like a Flyers' goal at the 1:21 mark was disqualified by the refs for being kicked in. Final score 4-2 for the Huskies. The real story in the third was the amount of penalties handed out. Coaches were in each others' faces. The Flyers were handed three game misconduct penalties (10 minutes each), two five minute penalties, and two 3-minute penalties. The Huskies were handed two game misconducts, a five-minute penalty, and a two-minute penalty. Both goalies were injured but managed to keep playing. Despite all that, the two teams shook hands after the game.
