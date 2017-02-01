Novice Chinooks still undefeated after barnburner tie with Strathmore

|2016/17 Novice Chinooks
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Novice Chinooks have been having a remarkable season, and are currently in second place in their CAHL tier with a 10 win/3 tie record in the regular season. The Chinooks were on home ice at the MCC Arena on Saturday January 28 when they hosted Strathmore's Storm, who are currently in third place in the same tier. The Chinooks came back from an 8-4 deficit at the end of the second period to tie the game 8-8.
The Storm dominated the first period, scoring 5 unanswered goals, 3 of them by Nixon Rapuano. Hunter Little Bear put the Chinooks on the scoreboard with two goals in the first half of the second period, one of them on a powerplay. Strathmore scored three times and the Chinooks twice, to close the period 8-4 in Strathmore's favour. Despite playing two hard periods against a bigger team, the Chinooks surged in the third period, the Chinooks scored four unanswered goals in the third period, two of those by Cashe Kropinak. Kropinak's game-tying goal came at the 14:04 mark. Both teams worked hard for a winning goal for the rest of the game but neither one got there.
Strathmore's Nixon Rapuano earned a hat trick. Kaylen Crook scored once for Strathmore and earned two assists. Preston Ward scored twice. Also scoring for Strathmore were Jackson Fabris and Dane Lewis. Cash Colpoys and Connor Riou earned two assists each. Also earning assists for Strathmore were Easton Stender, Kayne Huntley, and Carter Radford. Cashe Kropinak scored twice for the Chinooks and earned three assists. Hunter Little Bear earned a hat trick. Ava Jessen earned three assists. Tristan Grant scored twice. Maddox Prout and Keagan Grant earned two assists each. Hunter McMullen scored once and Kayson Crow Shoe earned an assist. Kaydence North Peigan gave a good performance in the Chinooks' net, stopping 31 of 39 shots.
The Novice Chinooks have a regular season home game scheduled for Saturday February 11 at the MCC, to start at 5:15 pm, against Cochrane.
